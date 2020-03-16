The President & CEO of Citizens & Northern (CZNC) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Citizens & Northern (CZNC), Bradley Scovill, bought shares of CZNC for $14.14K.

In addition to Bradley Scovill, 3 other CZNC executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Bradley Scovill’s holding in the company by 1.41% to a total of $1.14 million.

Based on Citizens & Northern’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $22.36 million and quarterly net profit of $5.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.37 million and had a net profit of $5.68 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.25 and a one-year low of $16.80. CZNC’s market cap is $278M and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.82.

The insider sentiment on Citizens & Northern has been positive according to 136 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bradley Scovill's trades have generated a 12.8% average return based on past transactions.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State.