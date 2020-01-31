The President & CEO of Cidara Therapeutics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX), Jeffrey Stein, exercised options to buy 32,283 CDTX shares at $2.51 a share, for a total transaction value of $81.03K. The options were close to expired and Jeffrey Stein retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Jeffrey Stein’s holding in the company by 13.38% to a total of $1.94 million. Following Jeffrey Stein’s last CDTX Buy transaction on September 26, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cidara Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $19.1 million and quarterly net profit of $2.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $12.34 million. Currently, Cidara Therapeutics has an average volume of 542.96K. The company has a one-year high of $4.44 and a one-year low of $1.22.

Starting in June 2019, CDTX received 10 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Needham and WBB Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $11.22K worth of CDTX shares and purchased $98.33K worth of CDTX shares. The insider sentiment on Cidara Therapeutics has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.