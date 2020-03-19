The President & CEO of Carpenter Technology (CRS) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Carpenter Technology (CRS), Tony Thene, bought shares of CRS for $97.46K.

In addition to Tony Thene, 5 other CRS executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Tony Thene’s holding in the company by 3.47% to a total of $2.66 million.

Based on Carpenter Technology’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $573 million and quarterly net profit of $38.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $556 million and had a net profit of $35.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $56.33 and a one-year low of $15.14. Currently, Carpenter Technology has an average volume of 359.65K.

The insider sentiment on Carpenter Technology has been positive according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.