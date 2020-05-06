The President & CEO of Carolina Financial (CARO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Carolina Financial (CARO), Jerry Rexroad, bought shares of CARO for $73.68K.

This recent transaction increases Jerry Rexroad’s holding in the company by 1.82%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Carolina Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $47.99 million and quarterly net profit of $16.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.72 million and had a net profit of $15.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $43.85 and a one-year low of $20.72. CARO’s market cap is $817 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.80.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carolina Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers traditional banking services. The Wholesale Mortgage Banking segment comprises mortgage loan origination and servicing. The Other segment includes managerial and operational support. The company was founded by John D. Russ in February 1997 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.