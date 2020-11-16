The President & CEO of Capstone Turbine (CPST) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Capstone Turbine (CPST), Darren Jamison, bought shares of CPST for $32.77K.

Following this transaction Darren Jamison’s holding in the company was increased by 4.67% to a total of $741.5K. Following Darren Jamison’s last CPST Buy transaction on February 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.80 and a one-year low of $1.00.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. Its products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes. It also sells microturbine units, components, and accessories. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, CA.