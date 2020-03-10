The President & CEO of Canterbury Park Holding (CPHC) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Canterbury Park Holding (CPHC), Randall Sampson, bought shares of CPHC for $78.46K.

This recent transaction increases Randall Sampson’s holding in the company by 1.19% to a total of $7.25 million.

Based on Canterbury Park Holding’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.6 million and quarterly net profit of $1.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.04 million and had a net profit of $2.37 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.99 and a one-year low of $10.00. CPHC’s market cap is $55.37M and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.04.

Canterbury Park Holding Corp. engages in hosting and managing pari mutuel wagering activities. It operates through the following business segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food & Beverage and Development. The Horse Racing segment includes simulcast and live horse racing operations. The Card Casino segment holds unbanked card games, poker and table games.