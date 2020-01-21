The President & CEO of Cantel Medical (CMD) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Cantel Medical (CMD), George Fotiades, bought shares of CMD for $305.8K.

This recent transaction increases George Fotiades’ holding in the company by 4.4% to a total of $7.41 million.

Based on Cantel Medical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $257 million and quarterly net profit of $5.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $226 million and had a net profit of $19.21 million. The company has a one-year high of $93.87 and a one-year low of $59.94. Currently, Cantel Medical has an average volume of 422.80K.

The insider sentiment on Cantel Medical has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cantel Medical Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Life Sciences, Dental and Dialysis.

