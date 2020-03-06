The President & CEO of Cantel Medical (CMD) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Cantel Medical (CMD), George Fotiades, bought shares of CMD for $264.7K.

Following this transaction George Fotiades’ holding in the company was increased by 4.28% to a total of $6.38 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cantel Medical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $288 million and GAAP net loss of $2.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $225 million and had a net profit of $18.78 million. The company has a one-year high of $93.87 and a one-year low of $50.27. Currently, Cantel Medical has an average volume of 404.89K.

Starting in November 2019, CMD received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Cantel Medical has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

George Fotiades’ trades have generated a 10.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cantel Medical Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Life Sciences, Dental and Dialysis.