The President & CEO of Cai International is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of Cai International (CAI), Victor Garcia, exercised options to buy 11,357 CAI shares at $5.60 a share, for a total transaction value of $63.6K. The options were close to expired and Victor Garcia retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Victor Garcia’s holding in the company by 13.93% to a total of $2.85 million. Following Victor Garcia’s last CAI Buy transaction on February 28, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.3%.

The company has a one-year high of $29.57 and a one-year low of $17.87. Currently, Cai International has an average volume of 74.54K. CAI’s market cap is $467.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.28.

The insider sentiment on Cai International has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CAI International, Inc. is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers and railcars for rentals. It operates through the following segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics.