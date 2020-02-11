The President & CEO of Cabot Microelectronics is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & CEO of Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP), David Li, exercised options to sell 38,850 CCMP shares at $46.97 a share, for a total transaction value of $6.24M.

Following David Li’s last CCMP Sell transaction on August 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 42.4%. In addition to David Li, 2 other CCMP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Cabot Microelectronics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $283 million and quarterly net profit of $38.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $222 million and had a net profit of $13.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $167.42 and a one-year low of $97.14. CCMP’s market cap is $4.71B and the company has a P/E ratio of 74.67.

The insider sentiment on Cabot Microelectronics has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment.