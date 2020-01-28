The President & CEO of Bok Financial (BOKF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Bok Financial (BOKF), Steven G. Bradshaw, bought shares of BOKF for $188.6K.

Following this transaction Steven G. Bradshaw’s holding in the company was increased by 3.18% to a total of $8.55 million.

Based on Bok Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $547 million and quarterly net profit of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $534 million and had a net profit of $108 million. The company has a one-year high of $93.72 and a one-year low of $72.29. BOKF’s market cap is $5.65B and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.39.

The insider sentiment on Bok Financial has been negative according to 114 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management.