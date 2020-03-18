The President & CEO of BankUnited is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of BankUnited (BKU), Rajinder Singh, exercised options to buy 52,774 BKU shares at $23.01 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.21M.

Following this transaction Rajinder Singh’s holding in the company was increased by 18.2% to a total of $7.68 million. This is Singh’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $37.60 and a one-year low of $20.78. Currently, BankUnited has an average volume of 882.52K. BKU’s market cap is $2.1B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.13.

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.