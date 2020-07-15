The President & CEO of AZZ (AZZ) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of AZZ (AZZ), Thomas E. Ferguson, bought shares of AZZ for $289.3K.

This recent transaction increases Thomas E. Ferguson’s holding in the company by 10.02% to a total of $3.19 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $49.46 and a one-year low of $19.31. AZZ’s market cap is $760 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.10. Currently, AZZ has an average volume of 252.93K.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AZZ, Inc. engages in the provision of galvanizing services, welding solutions, electrical equipment, and engineered services. It operates through Energy and Metal Coatings segments. The Energy segment provides products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. The Metal Coatings segment focuses in hot dip galvanizing and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication industry through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.