The President & CEO of Arlington Asset Investment (AI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Arlington Asset Investment (AI), Rock Tonkel, bought shares of AI for $267.2K.

Following this transaction Rock Tonkel’s holding in the company was increased by 25.11% to a total of $1.46 million. In addition to Rock Tonkel, one other AI executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Arlington Asset Investment’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.56 million and quarterly net profit of $10.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-20,101,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $23.53 million. Currently, Arlington Asset Investment has an average volume of 319.55K. The company has a one-year high of $6.77 and a one-year low of $1.40.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. engages in the acquisition and holding a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities. Its portfolio consists of agency mortgage-backed securities and mortgage credit investments. The company was founded by Eric Francis Billings and William Russel Ramsey in 1989 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.