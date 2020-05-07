The President & CEO of Arch Capital Group (ACGL) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Arch Capital Group (ACGL), Marc Grandisson, bought shares of ACGL for $749.7K.

This recent transaction increases Marc Grandisson’s holding in the company by 4.95% to a total of $43.93 million. This is Grandisson’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $48.32 and a one-year low of $22.41. ACGL’s market cap is $9.56 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.10.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.13, reflecting a -39.2% downside. Three different firms, including MKM Partners and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Arch Capital Group has been neutral according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs. The Reinsurance segment is comprised of reinsurance underwriting which offer specialty product lines such as casualty, marine and aviation, other specialty, property catastrophe, property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The Mortgage segment is the operations that includes U.S. and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as GSE credit risk sharing transactions. The Corporate (Non-Underwriting) segment includes net investment income, other income, corporate expense, interest expense, net realized gains and losses, net impairment losses. The Other segment refers to Watford Re. which is a variable interest entity. The company was founded by Clements Robert in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.