The President & CEO of Applied Tech (AIT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Applied Tech (AIT), Neil Schrimsher, bought shares of AIT for $200.8K.

This recent transaction increases Neil Schrimsher’s holding in the company by 2.49% to a total of $9.01 million.

The company has a one-year high of $70.63 and a one-year low of $30.66. Currently, Applied Tech has an average volume of 399.91K. AIT’s market cap is $1.99 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.10.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.00, reflecting a -14.3% downside. Starting in December 2019, AIT received 7 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including KeyBanc and Robert W. Baird, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution and Fluid Power Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers. The Fluid Power Businesses segment consists of specialized regional companies that distribute fluid power components and operate shops to assemble fluid power systems and perform equipment repair. The company was founded by Joseph Bruening in January 1923 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.