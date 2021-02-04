The President & CEO of Analog Devices (ADI) is Buying Shares

On February 2, the President & CEO of Analog Devices (ADI), Vincent Roche, bought shares of ADI for $517.3K.

This recent transaction increases Vincent Roche’s holding in the company by 58.97% to a total of $2.58 million. Following Vincent Roche’s last ADI Buy transaction on September 08, 2020, the stock climbed by 39.4%.

Based on Analog Devices’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.53 billion and quarterly net profit of $387 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.44 billion and had a net profit of $278 million. The company has a one-year high of $162.98 and a one-year low of $79.08. ADI’s market cap is $56.1 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 46.30.

17 different firms, including Argus Research and Barclays, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $164.78, reflecting a -7.8% downside. Starting in January 2021, ADI received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $264K worth of ADI shares and purchased $517.3K worth of ADI shares. The insider sentiment on Analog Devices has been negative according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.