The President & CEO of Alimera (ALIM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Alimera (ALIM), Richard Eiswirth, bought shares of ALIM for $10.38K.

This recent transaction increases Richard Eiswirth’s holding in the company by 6.32% to a total of $166.1K.

The company has a one-year high of $9.98 and a one-year low of $2.86. Currently, Alimera has an average volume of 23.68K.

Starting in November 2019, ALIM received 17 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Alimera has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Richard Eiswirth's trades have generated a -17.2% average return based on past transactions.

Alimera Sciences, Inc. engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the U.S. and International geographic segments. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration, and retinal vein occlusion. Its products include ILUVIEN and NADPH Oxidase Inhibitors. The company was founded by Daniel C. Myers and David R. Holland on June 4, 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.