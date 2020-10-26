The President & CEO of Agree Realty (ADC) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Agree Realty (ADC), Joey Agree, bought shares of ADC for $1M.

This recent transaction increases Joey Agree’s holding in the company by 4.19% to a total of $25.42 million. Following Joey Agree’s last ADC Buy transaction on July 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.5%.

Based on Agree Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $63.81 million and quarterly net profit of $21.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.08 million and had a net profit of $20.61 million. The company has a one-year high of $80.51 and a one-year low of $45.23. Currently, Agree Realty has an average volume of 410.53K.

Starting in June 2020, ADC received 14 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.38, reflecting a -11.7% downside. Five different firms, including Mizuho Securities and BTIG, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Agree Realty has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

