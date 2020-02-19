The President & CEO of Affiliated Managers (AMG) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Affiliated Managers (AMG), Jay Horgen, bought shares of AMG for $831.3K.

This recent transaction increases Jay Horgen’s holding in the company by 9.29% to a total of $9.8 million.

The company has a one-year high of $115.75 and a one-year low of $71.09. Currently, Affiliated Managers has an average volume of 550.45K. AMG’s market cap is $4.1B and the company has a P/E ratio of 200.60.

The insider sentiment on Affiliated Managers has been negative according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. is an asset management company with equity investments in a diverse group of growing, boutique investment management firms. The firm provides assistance to investment management firms in strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development and operations.