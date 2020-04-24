The President & CEO of Adesto Technologies is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & CEO of Adesto Technologies (IOTS), Derhacobian Narbeh, exercised options to buy 4,545 IOTS shares at $1.65 a share, for a total transaction value of $7,499. The options were close to expired and Derhacobian Narbeh retained stocks.

Following Derhacobian Narbeh’s last IOTS Buy transaction on November 22, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $12.40 and a one-year low of $6.12. Currently, Adesto Technologies has an average volume of 418.68K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $12.44, reflecting a -3.9% downside.

Adesto Technologies Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of non-volatile memory products. It offers DataFlash, Fusion Serial Flash, Standard Serial Flash, EcoXiP, Mavriq and Moneta. The company was founded by Narbeh Derhacobian, Ishai Naveh, and Shane Hollmer in January 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.