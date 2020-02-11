The President & CEO of Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & CEO of Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS), Robert Watson, bought shares of AXAS for $9,906.

In addition to Robert Watson, 6 other AXAS executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Robert Watson’s holding in the company by 1.9% to a total of $459K.

AXAS’s market cap is $37.23M and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.69. The company has a one-year high of $1.55 and a one-year low of $0.21.

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin and Permian Basin.