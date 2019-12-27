The President & CEO of AAR is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & CEO of AAR (AIR), John Mcclain Holmes, exercised options to sell 17,622 AIR shares at $12.90 a share, for a total transaction value of $847.9K.

Following John Mcclain Holmes’ last AIR Sell transaction on April 05, 2017, the stock climbed by 13.4%. In addition to John Mcclain Holmes, one other AIR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on AAR’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $561 million and quarterly net profit of $14.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $493 million and had a net profit of $6.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.78 and a one-year low of $29.84. AIR’s market cap is $1.67B and the company has a P/E ratio of 505.11.

The insider sentiment on AAR has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services.