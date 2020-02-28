The President & CCO of Plains All American (PAA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CCO of Plains All American (PAA), Harry Pefanis, bought shares of PAA for $424.8K.

This recent transaction increases Harry Pefanis’ holding in the company by 5% to a total of $8.53 million.

Based on Plains All American’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.15 billion and quarterly net profit of $305 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.21 billion and had a net profit of $1.11 billion. The company has a one-year high of $25.27 and a one-year low of $13.02. PAA’s market cap is $9.86B and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.14.

Nine different firms, including Barclays and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold PAA with a $18.00 price target.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, refined products and other natural gas-related petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

