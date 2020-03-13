The President & CCO of Plains All American (PAA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & CCO of Plains All American (PAA), Harry Pefanis, bought shares of PAA for $139.2K.

This recent transaction increases Harry Pefanis’ holding in the company by 3.17% to a total of $4.14 million.

Based on Plains All American’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.22 billion and quarterly net profit of $305 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.21 billion and had a net profit of $1.11 billion. The company has a one-year high of $25.27 and a one-year low of $6.30. PAA’s market cap is $4.63B and the company has a P/E ratio of 2.41.

Eight different firms, including Barclays and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold PAA with a $18.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Plains All American has been positive according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, refined products and other natural gas-related petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

