The President – B&K LLC of Mueller Industries is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President – B&K LLC of Mueller Industries (MLI), Nicholas William Moss, exercised options to buy 24,445 MLI shares at $10.01 a share, for a total transaction value of $244.7K.

This recent transaction increases Nicholas William Moss’ holding in the company by 12.56% to a total of $7.2 million.

The company has a one-year high of $34.24 and a one-year low of $25.19. MLI’s market cap is $1.87B and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.33. Currently, Mueller Industries has an average volume of 179.57K.

Mueller Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate.