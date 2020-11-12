The President- APAC, M. East, Afr. of Watts Water Technologies is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President- APAC, M. East, Afr. of Watts Water Technologies (WTS), Elie Melhem, exercised options to sell 5,922 WTS shares at $54.76 a share, for a total transaction value of $672.8K.

Following Elie Melhem’s last WTS Sell transaction on June 15, 2020, the stock climbed by 36.4%. In addition to Elie Melhem, 2 other WTS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $118.12 and a one-year low of $69.02. WTS’s market cap is $3.93 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.00. Currently, Watts Water Technologies has an average volume of 126.53K.

The insider sentiment on Watts Water Technologies has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in North Andover, MA.