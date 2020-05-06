The President and Secretary of Antero Midstream (AM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President and Secretary of Antero Midstream (AM), Glen C. Warren, sold shares of AM for $41M.

This is Warren’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on AR back in May 2019 In addition to Glen C. Warren, one other AM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Antero Midstream’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $261 million and GAAP net loss of -$392,933,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $55.89 million and had a net profit of $9.65 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.73 and a one-year low of $1.70. Currently, Antero Midstream has an average volume of 11.76M.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $4.00, reflecting a 21.3% upside.

Glen C. Warren's trades have generated a -26.8% average return based on past transactions.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The gathering and processing segment also includes equity in earnings from the Company’s investments in the Joint Venture and Stonewall. The Water Handling segment includes two independent systems that deliver fresh water from sources including the Ohio River, local reservoirs and several regional waterways. The company was founded on September 23, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.