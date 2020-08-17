The President and Director of Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) is Buying Shares

Today, the President and Director of Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT), David B. Roberts, bought shares of LMAT for $200.5K.

Following this transaction David B. Roberts’ holding in the company was increased by 19.39% to a total of $1.24 million. In addition to David B. Roberts, one other LMAT executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.64 and a one-year low of $18.76. Currently, Lemaitre Vascular has an average volume of 67.74K. LMAT’s market cap is $574 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.50.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.20, reflecting a -12.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Lemaitre Vascular has been positive according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

David B. Roberts’ trades have generated a -6.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy. The company was founded by George D. LeMaitre on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.