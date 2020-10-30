The President and CRO of Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President and CRO of Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE), Jon Springer, bought shares of UVE for $117.1K.

This is Springer’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Jon Springer’s holding in the company by 1.85% to a total of $6.09 million.

Based on Universal Insurance Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $253 million and quarterly net profit of $19.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $234 million and had a net profit of $37.29 million. The company has a one-year high of $30.79 and a one-year low of $13.55. Currently, Universal Insurance Holdings has an average volume of 550.61K.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution. The company was founded by Bradley I. Meier on November 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.