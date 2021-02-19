The President and Co-CIO of Dynex Capital (DX) is Buying Shares

On February 17, the President and Co-CIO of Dynex Capital (DX), Smriti Laxman Popenoe, bought shares of DX for $19.99K.

Following Smriti Laxman Popenoe’s last DX Buy transaction on March 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 7.9%. In addition to Smriti Laxman Popenoe, 2 other DX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.34 and a one-year low of $7.04. Currently, Dynex Capital has an average volume of 474.66K. DX’s market cap is $504 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 2.70.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.75, reflecting a 0.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on Dynex Capital has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Smriti Laxman Popenoe’s trades have generated a 53.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.