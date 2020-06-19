The President and CMO of Burlington Stores is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President and CMO of Burlington Stores (BURL), Jennifer Vecchio, exercised options to sell 2,000 BURL shares at $53.01 a share, for a total transaction value of $427.4K.

In addition to Jennifer Vecchio, 3 other BURL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $250.89 and a one-year low of $105.67. Currently, Burlington Stores has an average volume of 569.97K. BURL’s market cap is $14 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 314.30.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $231.15, reflecting a -9.6% downside.

Jennifer Vecchio's trades have generated a 3.4% average return based on past transactions.

Burlington Stores, Inc. offers selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise, including: women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, home, coats, beauty, toys and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.