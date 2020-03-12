The President and CEO-Elect of FMC (FMC) is Buying Shares

Today, the President and CEO-Elect of FMC (FMC), Mark Douglas, bought shares of FMC for $283.2K.

Following this transaction Mark Douglas’ holding in the company was increased by 3.87% to a total of $7.6 million. This is Douglas’ first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $108.77 and a one-year low of $70.62. Currently, FMC has an average volume of 962.24K. FMC’s market cap is $10.75B and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.74.

Four different firms, including Citigroup and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $20M worth of FMC shares and purchased $283.2K worth of FMC shares. The insider sentiment on FMC has been negative according to 88 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FMC Corp. engages in the discovery, development, and production of agricultural chemicals for crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands. The company was founded by John Bean in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.