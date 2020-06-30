The President – Affiliate of Bankfinancial (BFIN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President – Affiliate of Bankfinancial (BFIN), John Manos, bought shares of BFIN for $52.93K.

This recent transaction increases John Manos’ holding in the company by 12.36% to a total of $456K. This is Manos’ first Buy trade following 6 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $14.29 and a one-year low of $6.73. BFIN’s market cap is $114 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.90. Currently, Bankfinancial has an average volume of 21.32K.

BankFinancial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include checking and savings account, debit and credit cards, cash management, deposits, loans, online banking and payment, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, wealth management, and insurance services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.