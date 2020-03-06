The Pres., Prof. Svc. & Staffing of AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Pres., Prof. Svc. & Staffing of AMN Healthcare Services (AMN), Ralph Henderson, sold shares of AMN for $677K.

Following Ralph Henderson’s last AMN Sell transaction on June 08, 2016, the stock climbed by 34.4%.

Based on AMN Healthcare Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $587 million and quarterly net profit of $27.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $529 million and had a net profit of $35.61 million. The company has a one-year high of $80.40 and a one-year low of $45.04. Currently, AMN Healthcare Services has an average volume of 348.43K.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing.