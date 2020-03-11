The Pres, HD Supply C&I-White Cap of HD Supply Holdings (HDS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Pres, HD Supply C&I-White Cap of HD Supply Holdings (HDS), John Stegeman, bought shares of HDS for $75.73K.

This is Stegeman’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions. Following this transaction John Stegeman’s holding in the company was increased by 2.55% to a total of $2.84 million.

Based on HD Supply Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.64 billion and quarterly net profit of $132 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.45 billion and had a net profit of $93 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.13 and a one-year low of $33.24. HDS’s market cap is $5.57B and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.76.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. engages as an industrial distributors in North America. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial and Corporate & Elimination. The Facilities Maintenance segment distributes MRO products, provides value-added services and fabricates custom products.