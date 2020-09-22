The Pres & Gen Mgr, DynaEnergetics of DMC Global (BOOM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Pres & Gen Mgr, DynaEnergetics of DMC Global (BOOM), Ian Grieves, sold shares of BOOM for $50.51K.

In addition to Ian Grieves, one other BOOM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $54.11 and a one-year low of $20.15. Currently, DMC Global has an average volume of 73.16K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $50.51K worth of BOOM shares and purchased $20K worth of BOOM shares. The insider sentiment on DMC Global has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ian Grieves’ trades have generated a -70.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

DMC Global, Inc. engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, and distributes products utilized by the global oil and gas industry principally for the perforation of oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.