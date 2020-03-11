The Pres., Energy Solutions Dlv. of KBR is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Pres., Energy Solutions Dlv. of KBR (KBR), Farhan Mujib, exercised options to sell 2,343 KBR shares at $21.19 a share, for a total transaction value of $51.52K. The options were close to expired and Farhan Mujib disposed stocks.

In addition to Farhan Mujib, 4 other KBR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on KBR’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion and quarterly net profit of $58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.33 billion and had a net profit of $43 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.92 and a one-year low of $18.12. KBR’s market cap is $3.16B and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.68.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $377.6K worth of KBR shares and purchased $201K worth of KBR shares. The insider sentiment on KBR has been neutral according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

KBR, Inc. engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

