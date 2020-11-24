The Pres.,Dist.& Network Relations of Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Pres.,Dist.& Network Relations of Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI), Barry Faber, sold shares of SBGI for $464.7K.

Based on Sinclair Broadcast’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.54 billion and GAAP net loss of -$3,256,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.13 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $60 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.86 and a one-year low of $10.58. SBGI’s market cap is $1.98 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.70.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $24.00, reflecting a 13.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on Sinclair Broadcast has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in the provision of content on local television stations and digital and other platforms. It operates through Broadcast segment. The Broadcast segment provides free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through local television stations. Its primary channels consists of network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming. The company was founded by Julian Sinclair Smith in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.