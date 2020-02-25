The Pres. & COO P&I, Pres. Trading of DTE Energy (DTE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Pres. & COO P&I, Pres. Trading of DTE Energy (DTE), Mark Stiers, sold shares of DTE for $1.34M.

Following Mark Stiers’ last DTE Sell transaction on August 28, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.3%.

The company has a one-year high of $135.67 and a one-year low of $120.08. DTE’s market cap is $25.54B and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.08.

DTE Energy Co. operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other.

