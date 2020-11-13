The Pres, Chief Executive Officer of Waste Management is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Pres, Chief Executive Officer of Waste Management (WM), James Fish, exercised options to sell 24,671 WM shares at $85.34 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.04M.

Following James Fish’s last WM Sell transaction on June 01, 2017, the stock climbed by 52.6%. In addition to James Fish, 3 other WM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $126.79 and a one-year low of $85.34. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 259.41. WM’s market cap is $51.17 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.90.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.43, reflecting a 0.8% upside.

The insider sentiment on Waste Management has been negative according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Waste Management, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States. The Tier 3 segment comprises all remaining areas, including the Northwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Eastern Canada. The company was founded on September 30, 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.