The Pres & CEO Trust Company of Ameriserv Financial is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Pres & CEO Trust Company of Ameriserv Financial (ASRV), James Huerth, exercised options to buy 15,000 ASRV shares at $1.73 a share, for a total transaction value of $25.95K. The options were close to expired and James Huerth retained stocks.

Following this transaction James Huerth’s holding in the company was increased by 730.64% to a total of $52.35K. In addition to James Huerth, one other ASRV executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Ameriserv Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.58 million and quarterly net profit of $1.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.26 million and had a net profit of $1.88 million. ASRV’s market cap is $52.32 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.60. Currently, Ameriserv Financial has an average volume of 28.02K.

The insider sentiment on Ameriserv Financial has been positive according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James Huerth's trades have generated a 17.0% average return based on past transactions.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides consumer, mortgage and commercial financial products and services through its subsidiary. Its principal activities consist of owning and operating subsidiaries, such as AmeriServ Financial Bank, AmeriServ Trust & Financial Services Co. and AmeriServ Life Insurance. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Trust and Investment/Parent. The Retail Banking segment includes the deposit-gathering branch franchise, lending to both individuals and small businesses, and financial services. The Commercial Banking segment includes business lending, commercial loans, and commercial real-estate loans. The Trust segment contains its wealth management businesses, which include the trust company and West Chester Capital Advisors, its registered investment advisory firm. The Investment/Parent segment includes the net results of investment securities and borrowing activities, general corporate expenses not allocated to the business segments, interest expense on guaranteed junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures, and centralized interest rate risk management. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in Johnstown, PA.