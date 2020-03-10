The Pres, CEO & Dir of Maxim Integrated (MXIM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Pres, CEO & Dir of Maxim Integrated (MXIM), Tunc Doluca, bought shares of MXIM for $1.69M.

Following Tunc Doluca’s last MXIM Buy transaction on December 05, 2017, the stock climbed by 6.8%. Following this transaction Tunc Doluca’s holding in the company was increased by 4.15% to a total of $82.47 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $65.73 and a one-year low of $49.82. MXIM’s market cap is $14.76B and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.52. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.7892.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $752.3K worth of MXIM shares and purchased $1.69M worth of MXIM shares. The insider sentiment on Maxim Integrated has been negative according to 91 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive. The company was founded by Jack F. Gifford in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.