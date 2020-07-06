The Pres, CEO & Dir of Columbia Banking System (COLB) is Buying Shares

Today, the Pres, CEO & Dir of Columbia Banking System (COLB), Clint Stein, bought shares of COLB for $6,377.

In addition to Clint Stein, 2 other COLB executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Columbia Banking System’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $144 million and quarterly net profit of $14.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $143 million and had a net profit of $45.87 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.40 and a one-year low of $19.11. Currently, Columbia Banking System has an average volume of 335.43K.

The insider sentiment on Columbia Banking System has been positive according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.