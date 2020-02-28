The Pres, CEO & COB of Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Pres, CEO & COB of Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), Stephen Steinour, bought shares of HBAN for $243.9K.

In addition to Stephen Steinour, one other HBAN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

HBAN’s market cap is $12.59B and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.76. The company has a one-year high of $15.63 and a one-year low of $12.15.

Three different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Huntington Bancshares has been positive according to 126 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.