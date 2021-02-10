The PFO of Evercore Partners (EVR) is Selling Shares

On February 8, the PFO of Evercore Partners (EVR), Robert B. Walsh, sold shares of EVR for $3.12M.

Following Robert B. Walsh’s last EVR Sell transaction on April 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 70.8%. This is Walsh’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

Based on Evercore Partners’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $924 million and quarterly net profit of $220 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $657 million and had a net profit of $105 million. The company has a one-year high of $126.58 and a one-year low of $33.25. Currently, Evercore Partners has an average volume of 488.64K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $130.43, reflecting a -10.8% downside.

Evercore, Inc. operates as an independent investment banking advisory company. It operates through the Investment Banking and Investment Management business segments. The Investment Banking segment includes the global advisory business of the company through, which the firm deliver strategic corporate advisory, capital markets advisory and institutional equities services. The Investment Management segment is comprised of wealth management and trust services through Evercore Wealth Management L.L.C. and investment management in Mexico through Evercore Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V., as well as private equity through investments in entities that manage private equity funds. The company was founded by Roger C. Altman in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.