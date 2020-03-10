The PFO of Evercore Partners (EVR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the PFO of Evercore Partners (EVR), Robert B. Walsh, bought shares of EVR for $469.1K.

Following this transaction Robert B. Walsh’s holding in the company was increased by 8.24% to a total of $5.33 million. This is Walsh’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $98.90 and a one-year low of $52.91. Currently, Evercore Partners has an average volume of 681.50K. EVR’s market cap is $2.17B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.73.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $215.7K worth of EVR shares and purchased $476.3K worth of EVR shares. The insider sentiment on Evercore Partners has been neutral according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert B. Walsh’s trades have generated a -11.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Evercore, Inc. operates as an independent investment banking advisory company. It operates through the Investment Banking and Investment Management business segments.