The PFO of Carriage Services (CSV) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the PFO of Carriage Services (CSV), Viki Blinderman, bought shares of CSV for $25.31K.

In addition to Viki Blinderman, 14 other CSV executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Viki Blinderman’s holding in the company was increased by 12.01% to a total of $218.7K.

Based on Carriage Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $71.01 million and quarterly net profit of $2.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.92 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.64 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.50 and a one-year low of $14.01. CSV’s market cap is $279.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.46.

Starting in April 2019, CSV received 14 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $99.54K worth of CSV shares and purchased $222.2K worth of CSV shares. The insider sentiment on Carriage Services has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and products in the United States of America. It operates through the following segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations.