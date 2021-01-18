The Operations Director of Big Yellow Group is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Operations Director of Big Yellow Group (BYLOF), Adrian Charles.Jonathon Lee, exercised options to sell 26,439 BYLOF shares for a total transaction value of $293.8K.

Following Adrian Charles.Jonathon Lee’s last BYLOF Sell transaction on April 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.81 and a one-year low of $8.13. Currently, Big Yellow Group has an average volume of .

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $16.13, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

Adrian Charles.Jonathon Lee’s trades have generated a -7.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.