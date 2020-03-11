The OKE Chairman of the Board of Oneok (OKE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the OKE Chairman of the Board of Oneok (OKE), John William Gibson, bought shares of OKE for $496.7K.

This is Gibson’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on OKS back in September 2016 This recent transaction increases John William Gibson’s holding in the company by 1.38% to a total of $35.51 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $78.48 and a one-year low of $30.46. OKE’s market cap is $15.75B and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.35.

Nine different firms, including Scotiabank and Stifel Nicolaus, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy OKE with a $82.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Oneok has been positive according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John William Gibson’s trades have generated a 27.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ONEOK, Inc. engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines.

Read More on OKE: